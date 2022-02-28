Fallen lawman receives a hero’s welcome

Hundreds of people turned out Monday to welcome home the body of San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams as he was escorted from the Harris County morgue to Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland for burial later this week.

Adams lost his life on Feb. 23, in a line-of-duty shooting while working security at the PlazAmericas Mall in Houston. He was 62. Adams was killed when he was involved in an altercation inside the mall with another man, who was later shot and killed by police responding to the emergency.

Adams became a San Jacinto County sheriff’s deputy after graduating from the Angelina College Police Academy in 2012. He most recently was employed by SJC Pct. 1 Constable Roy Rogers as the county’s only environmental officer. Previously he worked as a 911 dispatcher for the sheriff’s office and a volunteer firefighter for Bear Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

Law enforcement personnel from Harris County salute as the body of fallen San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams leaves the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences on Monday, Feb. 28.

San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams

His wife, Dee Dee, has been quoted as saying that her husband believed that people can either be sheep or sheep dogs. The latter of the two, Adams was a strong believer of the police mantra of “protecting and serving” his community.

His body on Monday was accompanied and greeted by dozens of law enforcement officers and first responders from San Jacinto, Liberty, Polk, Harris and Montgomery counties.

Visitation for Adams will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at San Jacinto County Community Shelter, 225 Live Oak Coldspring, Texas, 77331. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at San Jacinto County Community Shelter, Coldspring, Texas. Interment will follow at Montague Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas. His funeral is under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Adams’ death is the second line-of-duty death in three years in San Jacinto County. In December 2019, Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Pfluger was killed in a vehicle crash while responding to a call for assistance.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers (left) and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner visit outside the Harris County morgue on Monday before transporting the body of fallen SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams to Cleveland. Adams will be laid to rest this week in San Jacinto County. Houston police officers flanked the body of fallen San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams outside the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences where Adams’ body was taken after he was killed in a shooting last week in Houston. Law enforcement personnel salute as the hearse carrying the body of fallen San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams leaves the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston on Monday. Adams’ family was also there to greet the hearse. Dee Dee Adams, the widow of fallen San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams, holds the hands of her daughter and friend as she looks toward the hearse carrying her husband’s body. Dee Dee Adams, the widow of fallen San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams, holds the hands of her daughter and friend as she looks toward the hearse carrying her husband’s body. Firefighters from the Houston area salute as the procession for fallen San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams passes by them on US 59 in Houston on Monday, Feb. 28. Firefighters from the Houston area salute as the procession for fallen San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams passes by them on US 59 in Houston on Monday, Feb. 28. Humble firefighters pay tribute to fallen San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams. East County firefighters from Montgomery County pay tribute to fallen San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams. Cleveland firefighters pay tribute to fallen San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams. Dee Dee Adams (center), her daughter, Sabrina, friend, Rajeana Mizell and San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers go to greet the body of fallen San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams on Monday outside Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland. Law enforcement personnel salute as the body of fallen San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams passes by outside of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland on Monday. Law enforcement personnel salute as the body of fallen San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams passes by outside of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland on Monday. Law enforcement personnel and other first responders salute as the body of fallen San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams passes by outside of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland on Monday. Law enforcement personnel and other first responders salute as the body of fallen San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams passes by outside of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland on Monday. Law enforcement personnel and other first responders salute as the body of fallen San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams passes by outside of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland on Monday. Law enforcement personnel and other first responders salute as the body of fallen San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams passes by outside of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland on Monday.

