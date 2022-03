The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 26, 2022:

Galvan, Angel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Maldonado, Giovanny – Health and Safety Violation

Montano, Adriana – Public Intoxication

Smith, Lindsey – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Edwards, Jordan Delano – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Nelms, Andrew – Animal Cruelty

