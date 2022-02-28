Sana Carrol French, of Cleveland, Texas was born to her Heavenly home on Friday, February 25, 2022, in Kingwood, Texas to Jonathan French and Farah Rani (Babar) French. Left to cherish her memory are her loving parents Farah and Jonathan French; grandparents, Mohammed and Shazia Babar, and Charles Michael and Karen French; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A graveside service for Sana will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery at 4:00 pm.

