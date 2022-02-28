Ross Edward Holcomb, 69, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Dayton, with his loving family by his side. He was born on January 26, 1953, in Houston, Texas, to the late David Meryle and Dorothy Pearl Kipp Holcomb.

Ross pursued many interests, some of which included his love of cars, fishing, and playing on his computer. He was a very strong-willed individual and always managed to beat many odds that were stacked against him. His stubbornness made him a true fighter, never giving up on anything. Ross was a hard worker, and always did whatever it took to make sure his family was provided for and had all that they needed. He was tremendously family-oriented, his children and grandchildren were his greatest joys in life. Ross loved nothing more than spending time with them, and was immensely proud of each one of their accomplishments.

Ross was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Ross Holcomb, Jr.; his brothers Herman, Robert, Luther, and Willis Holcomb. Ross leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his children Kimberly Mathis and husband Billy of Dayton, Joshua Holcomb and wife Kelly of Dayton, Larry Kabernik of Longview, Crystal Kabernik of Wisconsin, Theresa Shands of Missouri; his sixteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his siblings Curtis Holcomb of Channelview, Donnie Holcomb of Liberty, Larry Holcomb of Arkansas, Marla Holcomb of Channelview, Etta Ponder of San Antonio, Mary Alice Harkness and husband Michael of Highlands; his numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Billy Mathis, Joshua Holcomb, Terry Overstreet, Nick Feazell, Will Patton, and Jordan Mathis. Honorary pallbearers will be Cash Mathis and Eli Harpster.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 12pm until 2pm, on Monday, February 28, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, in Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 2pm, at the funeral home with Bro. Mike Meligan, officiating. A graveside and committal service will immediately follow in Linney Cemetery.

