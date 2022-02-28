Ella Louise Fears Ogden, 97, of Huntington, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at North Woods Village, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Ella Louise was born on January 23, 1925, in Houston, Texas. She was the daughter of William and Beulah (Haynes) Dobbs who preceded her in death. Ella’s first husband was Walter Stoner Fears, and he passed away in 1997. Her second husband was George F. Ogden who also preceded her in death.

Ella Louise attended College at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. She was self-employed.

Ella Louise is survived by one daughter, Melissa (Gregory) Somervile, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; one son-in-law, Dale Graham; one granddaughter, Kaitlyn (Christopher) Graham; and one great granddaughter, Britain.

Along with her parents and husbands she was preceded in death by one daughter, Donna Fears; three brothers, Herbert Dobbs, Maurice Dobbs and Franklin Dobbs.

A graveside service and committal will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the gazebo in Anahuac Cemetery in Anahuac.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to Ella’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

