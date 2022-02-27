Oversize load stops traffic in parts of Dayton on Sunday

Dayton is used to seeing a lot of heavy loads, but an oversized load that came through the city on Sunday was a behemoth 1 million-pound, 394 foot-long load that literally stopped traffic as it made turns on US 90, FM 1960 and SH 321 as it made its way northward.

Being transported was a transformer that is bound for a power plant in La Grange, Texas. It took crews a few hours to maneuver the load through Dayton before it traveled northward to Cleveland and on to its destination.

Here are a few photos taken of the load as it traveled through Dayton:

