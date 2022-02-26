Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 25, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 25, 2022:

  • Cortina, Obed – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Cardoso, Lizbeth – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Allen, Jamin Ross – Motion to Revoke – Assault/Family Violence
  • Coats, Justin Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Alexander Kayle Danielle – Fraudulent Possession of a Controlled Substance/Prescription
  • Velasquez, Priscilla – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Haggerty, Steven – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • King, James Christopher – Deadly Weapon in a Penal Institution
  • Hall, Raymond Charles – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Ruiz-Lucio, Eduardo Daniel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Rangel-Alvarez, Jose – No Driver’s License, third
