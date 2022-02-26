Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 25, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 25, 2022:

Cortina, Obed – Driving While Intoxicated

Cardoso, Lizbeth – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Allen, Jamin Ross – Motion to Revoke – Assault/Family Violence

Coats, Justin Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Alexander Kayle Danielle – Fraudulent Possession of a Controlled Substance/Prescription

Velasquez, Priscilla – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Haggerty, Steven – Possession of a Controlled Substance

King, James Christopher – Deadly Weapon in a Penal Institution

Hall, Raymond Charles – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Ruiz-Lucio, Eduardo Daniel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Rangel-Alvarez, Jose – No Driver’s License, third

