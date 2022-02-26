Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 24, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 24, 2022:

Randolph, Kendall Derrale – Criminal Trespass

Medina, Jose – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Molliere, Paul Bryan – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Pearland PD-Driving While License Invalid

Hatchett, Cody Jerrod – Theft of Property

Herrera-Rodriguez, Jesus Gilberto – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (two counts)

Coronado, Donna Kay – Driving While License Invalid and Public Intoxication

Singleton-Cooper, Jasmine Ashley – Hold for Montgomery County-Theft of Property

Mericle, Anthony Wayne – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Salgado, Roberto Carlos – Possession of Marijuana

