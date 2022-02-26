Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 24, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 24, 2022:

  • Randolph, Kendall Derrale – Criminal Trespass
  • Medina, Jose – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Molliere, Paul Bryan – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Pearland PD-Driving While License Invalid
  • Hatchett, Cody Jerrod – Theft of Property
  • Herrera-Rodriguez, Jesus Gilberto – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (two counts)
  • Coronado, Donna Kay – Driving While License Invalid and Public Intoxication
  • Singleton-Cooper, Jasmine Ashley – Hold for Montgomery County-Theft of Property
  • Mericle, Anthony Wayne – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Salgado, Roberto Carlos – Possession of Marijuana
