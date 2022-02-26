Henry Darwin Cain, 76, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at his residence. He was born on July 20, 1945, in Houston, Texas to the late Ogden and Hollie Lorene Miller Cain.

Henry proudly served his country in the United States Army, during the Vietnam Conflict. He worked as a correctional officer for many years with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Henry pursued many interests, some of which included gardening, and enjoying a good cup of coffee with anyone. One of his favorite hobbies was cooking, in which he excelled. Henry was always a positive person who was very kind and respectful.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his beloved wife Marolyn May Whisenhunt Cain of Dayton; his children Charles D. Cain and wife Holly of Portland, Johnathan P. Cain and wife Selena of Dayton, David A. Cain and wife Paula of Dayton, and Melessa M. Ponzio and husband Curtis of Beaumont; his twenty-three grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; his siblings John A. Cain and wife Patricia of Dayton, James A. Cain and wife Lisa of Dayton, and Mary Cain Lozano of Batson; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 10am, on Sunday, February 27, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, in Dayton, with Rev James A. Cain, officiating. A graveside service and committal will follow in Magnolia Hill Cemetery in Livingston.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to Henry’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

