Virginia Burwell Jones, 91, of Dayton, Texas, passed away February 23, 2022, in Dayton. Virginia was born September 23, 1930, to parents Arliss Eugene Stevens and Ruby Leatherbury Stevens in Green Forest, Arkansas.

Virginia grew up in Arkansas and was a former resident of Pasadena and had resided in Dayton since 1978. She was a member of Baytown Community Church. Frequently, whether in prayer or talking to others, it was important to her that her children and grandchildren believed in the Lord Jesus and walked in God’s ways. She loved being a grandmother and playing baby dolls with the granddaughters. She also loved bluebonnets, gardening, writing to pen pals, baking, cooking and reading.

Mrs. Jones is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Willard Stewart Burwell and Eugene Ike Jones; sisters, Betty Stevens and Catherine Lemm and brothers, Bobby Stevens, Billy Stevens and John Stevens. She is survived by her children, Edwin Burwell and wife Cheryl, Annette Robertson and husband Mike, Paul Burwell and wife Joy, Carolyn Burwell, Alan Burwell and wife Tonya; stepson, Pete Burwell and wife Opsie; 20 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Kantu and husband Rudy and Nancy Fuller and husband Larry; sister-in-law, Janice Stevens; numerous nieces and nephews.

Services for Virginia will be at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of the service. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

The family would like to thank Brighter Days Assisted Living and its staff for the care given to their loved one.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

