Cleveland livestock show announces eight rodeo queen contestants

Eight young ladies are vying to be Miss Rodeo Cleveland Livestock Show this year. The contest will be April 16, 2022, at J Bar Ranch and Arena in Tarkington. The young ladies will be scored on interview skills, prepared speech, impromptu speech, rodeo knowledge, equine knowledge, current events, photogenic ability and appearance.

The crowning of Miss Rodeo Cleveland Livestock Show will take place on Saturday, April 23, as part of the Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day rodeo events at Stancil Exposition Center in Cleveland. The reigning rodeo queen, Marlee Brooks, of Cleveland, will take part in handing over the title and crowning the new rodeo queen.

The public is welcome to attend the April 16 contest events after 1 p.m. J Bar Ranch and Rodeo arena, owned by Susan and Jimmy Rollins, has graciously allowed CLSDD to use the facility for the contest.

“Thank you to Mrs. Susan Rollins for all the time and knowledge that you donate to the contestants. We are thankful for your support and use of such a great facility for this competition,” said Chelene Barrett, who is organizing this year’s contest.

The eight young ladies competing for the 2022 title are Annabell Lindsey, Autumn Clay, Grace Williams, Hana Lindsey, Kenzie “Suzanne” Lowe, Maddison Keller, Reva Mosely and Sara Bush.

Annabell Lindsey, 14, is a student at Tarkington Middle School and is the daughter of James and Dana Lindsey. She is an FFA and 4-H officer, member of the Tarkington 4-H Livestock Judging team, and was reserve champion of speed judging and grand champion of the junior decorated cake contests at Trinity Valley Exposition.

Autumn Clay, 18, attends Hardin High School and is the daughter of Jacob and Mickie Clay. Clay is a member of Hardin FFA, on the FFA judging team, a HLSR calf scramble participant and a member of The Sanctuary of Cleveland’s youth group. She has many ribbons and certificates through jackpots and shows in lamb, steer and home economics contests.

Grace Williams, 19, attends Emerson Homeschool Academy and is the daughter of Christian and Justin Vanlangendonck and Chris and Lisa Williams. She shows market and breeding swine under Hardin 4-H. She won grand champion in medium weight market swine at TVE, reserve grand champion in breeding gilt and grand champion in senior showmanship at CLSDD, and took fifth place in breeding gilt at the livestock show in San Antonio.

Hana Lindsey, 18, is the daughter of James and Dana Lindsey and attends Tarkington High School. She is a member of Tarkington FFA, president of Tarkington 4-H Club, participates on the 4-H livestock judging team and is a grand champion in speed judging at TVE.

Kenzie “Suzanne” Lowe, 19, attends Hardin High School and is the daughter of Kathy Key and Kevin Lowe. She is a member of the student council and co-op program, and is a flag runner. She earns awards for outstanding grades and has excellent involvement in FFA.

Maddison Keller, 14, attends Tarkington Middle School and is the daughter of Kellie Reed and Karl Keller. She is a member of Tarkington FFA and 4-H, and is involved with livestock judging, and showing pigs and goats.

Reva Mosely, 16, is the daughter of Timmy Fryar and granddaughter of Rhonda Fryar and attends Tarkington High School. She is a member of Tarkington FFA and serves as a chapter and district FFA officer. Mosely also is a counselor at Pegasus Ranch Summer Youth Camp.

Sarah Bush attends Abeka Academy and is the 13-year-old daughter of Stephen and Pamela Bush. Bush is a member of the Trinity Trailblazers 4-H, president of Tarkington 4-H and secretary of the 4-H Saddle Club. She also shows lambs and pigs.

