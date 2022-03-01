Robert C. Carter, 80, of Cleveland, Texas was called to his Heavenly home on Saturday, February 26, 2022. He was born on Tuesday, June 17, 1941, in Woodbine, Georgia to Robert W. Carter and Gertrude (Miller) Carter, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Robert was also preceded in death by his daughter, Connie Darlene Williams, and 6 brothers and sisters.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 34 years, Yvonne Carter; daughter, Karen Zaricor; grandchildren, Jessica Harrison and husband Quinton, Ashley Miller and husband David, Kristy McElroy and husband Nathan; great-grandchildren, Steven, JJ, Shyanne, Stacy, Brylie, Michael, Bentley, Trey, Tyler, William, and Maddy; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Robert will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Robert will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 11:00 am. Interment for Robert will follow at Rosewood Cemetery in Humble at 1:30 pm. Pastor Darrell Bingle officiating.

