Barron Eugene Stubblefield (55) was born January 11, 1967 and went to be with Jesus February 27, 2022.

Barron is survived by his Mother Sandra Dominy Lubs (Don) of Conroe, Father Gerald (Jerry) Lynn Stubblefield of Houston, Daughter, Nicole Lynn Stubblefield Prater of Livingston, Sons, Waylon & Harley Stubblefield of Saratoga, Grandsons, Beaux, Eli, & Jaxson of Livingston, Step-Sisters, Diane Krenkel (Ray) of Conroe, Tracy Andrews (James) of N Fort Myers Fla, Uncle Leroy Stubblefield (Marilyn) of Kenefick and Melvin Dominy (Jean) of Madisonville,

Barron is joining his grandparents in Heaven, Marshall (Buddy) Eugene Stubblefield (Allie Mae), Clyde Barron Dominy (Lillian), and a Step Mother, Patricia Stubblefield.

Barron had many talents but his mechanical ability to fix or get anything running was unbelievable. He never met a stranger and always left with a smile. He was one of a kind. He went full throttle through this life with no brakes.. no control. Win lose or draw that’s how he was…..

A memorial service will be held at Pace Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations be sent to:

Shriners Children’s Hospital of Texas

Donor Development Suite 523

815 Market Street

Galveston, Tx 77539

