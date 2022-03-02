Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 28, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 28, 2022:

  • Williams, Crystal – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Bowers, Anthony Levane – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Ortiz, Rosemary – False Alarm or Report of Emergency
  • Brewer, Robie Jay – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Green, Austin Ray – Theft of Property
  • Rios, Nicolas – Hold for Cameron County – Theft of Property
  • Smith, Lajohn Andrell – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Hold for Fort Bend County-Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
Bowers, Anthony Levane
Brewer, Robie Jay
Green, Austin Ray
Ortiz, Rosemary
Rios, Nicolas
Smith, Lajohn Andrell
Williams, Crystal

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.