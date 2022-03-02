Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 28, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 28, 2022:

Williams, Crystal – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Bowers, Anthony Levane – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Ortiz, Rosemary – False Alarm or Report of Emergency

Brewer, Robie Jay – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Green, Austin Ray – Theft of Property

Rios, Nicolas – Hold for Cameron County – Theft of Property

Smith, Lajohn Andrell – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Hold for Fort Bend County-Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Bowers, Anthony Levane Brewer, Robie Jay Green, Austin Ray Ortiz, Rosemary Rios, Nicolas Smith, Lajohn Andrell Williams, Crystal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

