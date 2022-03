Roger Meeks, 78, was called to his eternal resting place on February 16, 2022. He entered this world on January 31, 1944 in Waco, Texas, born to George and Ruth Meeks.

Mr. Meeks was an avid fisherman and loved his dogs dearly. He retired from Liberty Forge where he was a truck driver.

He is survived by his spouse of 58 years Marie Meeks; brother, James Weldon Meeks and sister, Jerry Ann Briant.

Cremation was under the direction of Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas.

