Ruben Montes Sifuentes was born March 14, 1965 in Ojocaliente, Zacatecas and passed away February 24, 2022 in Liberty, Texas at the age of 56. Ruben is preceded in death by his father, Jose Luis Montes Ramirez and his grandson, Alan Montes.

He is survived by his mother, Maria Sifuentes de la Riva; sons, Raymundo Montes and wife Veronica, Eric Montes and wife Ashley; daughter, Cintya Montes and husband Pacual; grandchildren, Yanir Montes, Brandon Montes, Jared Montes, Janet Del Rio, Adriana Del Rio, Gael Del Rio, Hayden Montes and Jacob Montes; siblings, Martin Montes, Alejandro Montes, Jose Montes, Ramiro Montes, Teresa Montes, Maria Guadalupe Montes and Hugo Montes.

Ruben spent much of life as welder, he worked hard and provided for his family. He loved to mow his yard and fix things around the house. He will be best remembered for his love of family and being the best dad ever.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm in the chapel at Allison Funeral Service. A funeral mass will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, February 29, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Liberty Catholic Cemetery.

