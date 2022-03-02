Michael Wayne Arnold, 53, of Dayton, passed away February 26. 2022 in Kingwood. Michael was born January 12, 1969, in Dayton to parents, Cecil Arnold and Joyce Gay Arnold.

Michael lived in the Dayton area all of his life. He was employed at Cooper Electric from 1997 to 2020. Michael enjoyed wood working, building and racing mud racers.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Kennie Arnold; children, Verna Arnold and Susan Brown and husband Calvin; grandchildren, Angel Crownover, Blake Duffel, Hannah Duffel, and Zackary Martin; brother, Danny Arnold and wife Rhonda; sister, Lorrie Andrews and husband Jerry; numerous nieces and nephews; other friends and relatives.

Services for Michael will be at 6:00 p.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of the service.

All arrangements under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

