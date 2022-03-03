Liberty County marriage licenses for February 2022

The following people were issued marriage licenses during the month of February 2022:
- Mark Anthony Armstrong and Mollie Lorraine Reeves
- Charles Wesley Harrison and Jeanett Laquin Bragg
- Marshall Eugene Thompson and Christina Lynne Askew
- Omar Dadahi Rodriguez Hernandez and Mayra Gissela Villanueva Funez
- Richard Earl Littell and Jonetta Jan Bracey
- Cristobal Romero Sanchez and Travis Lee Walker
- Yoselinne Berenice Figueroa Penate and Salvador Alexander Rodriguez Vanegas
- Steven Lynn Hargis and Donna Lee Kutch
- Quiana May Ashley and Picado Neptali Gonzalez
- Alberto Lira Ortiz and Ma Del Rosario Nolasco Arias
- Micah Jordan Gruver and Eva Villafana
- Troy Dee Britten and Lucila Perez
- Ruben Valero Hernandez and Alma Delia Espinal Olea
- Colton Dean Hagler and Paige Michelle Padgett
- J.C. Cato Jr. and Hattie Kay Swanson
- Ryan Thomas Wolsey and Madison Corene Hall
- Denny Ray Johnson Sr. and Tomeka Shantella Melonson
- Ellis Ray Doyal and Jean Annett Mooring
- Kutter Daniel Eoff and Kristal Ellie Cheney
- Billi Blanco Gomez and Elvia Jailyn Castro
- Timothy Harlan Biesemeyer and Cecily Bush
- James Nathaniel Fagan and Donja Reese Pruett
- Dominick Patalano and Lillian Kathryn Carouthers
- Andrew Leo Kastrick and Elizabeth Michele Alsip
- Brian Alexander Heuitt and Ashley Nicole Nowatzke
- Frank Allan Piccolo and Candace Lou Hunt
- Joshua Joel Smith and Valentina Rene Espino
- Antonio Montoya and Carissa Adriana Zamora
- Corry Allen Carter and Edna Lesean Detiege
- Joseph Robert Sellers and Sara Nicole Scheel
- Mercedes Michelle Joseph and Nykita Nashay King
- Monty Alan McGlaun and Aimee Lanell Morrow
- Ray Lynn Maldonado and Chasity Marie Smith
- Michael Shane Fant II and Chloe Jacquelyn Libey
- Destiny Renee Burch and Alexander Xavier Munguia
- Michael Lester Powers and Wendy Rushelle Miller
- Tiffany Nicole Ann Swift and Shirley Tranay Harris
- Seth Keaton Coats and Caylin Brooke Young
- Keenan Russell Partain and Heather Marie Reed
- Clarence Lindon Wilson and Wanda Jean Foreman