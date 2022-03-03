Liberty County marriage licenses for February 2022

The following people were issued marriage licenses during the month of February 2022:

Mark Anthony Armstrong and Mollie Lorraine Reeves

Charles Wesley Harrison and Jeanett Laquin Bragg

Marshall Eugene Thompson and Christina Lynne Askew

Omar Dadahi Rodriguez Hernandez and Mayra Gissela Villanueva Funez

Richard Earl Littell and Jonetta Jan Bracey

Cristobal Romero Sanchez and Travis Lee Walker

Yoselinne Berenice Figueroa Penate and Salvador Alexander Rodriguez Vanegas

Steven Lynn Hargis and Donna Lee Kutch

Quiana May Ashley and Picado Neptali Gonzalez

Alberto Lira Ortiz and Ma Del Rosario Nolasco Arias

Micah Jordan Gruver and Eva Villafana

Troy Dee Britten and Lucila Perez

Ruben Valero Hernandez and Alma Delia Espinal Olea

Colton Dean Hagler and Paige Michelle Padgett

J.C. Cato Jr. and Hattie Kay Swanson

Ryan Thomas Wolsey and Madison Corene Hall

Denny Ray Johnson Sr. and Tomeka Shantella Melonson

Ellis Ray Doyal and Jean Annett Mooring

Kutter Daniel Eoff and Kristal Ellie Cheney

Billi Blanco Gomez and Elvia Jailyn Castro

Timothy Harlan Biesemeyer and Cecily Bush

James Nathaniel Fagan and Donja Reese Pruett

Dominick Patalano and Lillian Kathryn Carouthers

Andrew Leo Kastrick and Elizabeth Michele Alsip

Brian Alexander Heuitt and Ashley Nicole Nowatzke

Frank Allan Piccolo and Candace Lou Hunt

Joshua Joel Smith and Valentina Rene Espino

Antonio Montoya and Carissa Adriana Zamora

Corry Allen Carter and Edna Lesean Detiege

Joseph Robert Sellers and Sara Nicole Scheel

Mercedes Michelle Joseph and Nykita Nashay King

Monty Alan McGlaun and Aimee Lanell Morrow

Ray Lynn Maldonado and Chasity Marie Smith

Michael Shane Fant II and Chloe Jacquelyn Libey

Destiny Renee Burch and Alexander Xavier Munguia

Michael Lester Powers and Wendy Rushelle Miller

Tiffany Nicole Ann Swift and Shirley Tranay Harris

Seth Keaton Coats and Caylin Brooke Young

Keenan Russell Partain and Heather Marie Reed

Clarence Lindon Wilson and Wanda Jean Foreman

