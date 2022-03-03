Liberty County marriage licenses for February 2022

The following people were issued marriage licenses during the month of February 2022:

  • Mark Anthony Armstrong and Mollie Lorraine Reeves
  • Charles Wesley Harrison and Jeanett Laquin Bragg
  • Marshall Eugene Thompson and Christina Lynne Askew
  • Omar Dadahi Rodriguez Hernandez and Mayra Gissela Villanueva Funez
  • Richard Earl Littell and Jonetta Jan Bracey
  • Cristobal Romero Sanchez and Travis Lee Walker
  • Yoselinne Berenice Figueroa Penate and Salvador Alexander Rodriguez Vanegas
  • Steven Lynn Hargis and Donna Lee Kutch

  • Quiana May Ashley and Picado Neptali Gonzalez
  • Alberto Lira Ortiz and Ma Del Rosario Nolasco Arias
  • Micah Jordan Gruver and Eva Villafana
  • Troy Dee Britten and Lucila Perez
  • Ruben Valero Hernandez and Alma Delia Espinal Olea
  • Colton Dean Hagler and Paige Michelle Padgett
  • J.C. Cato Jr. and Hattie Kay Swanson
  • Ryan Thomas Wolsey and Madison Corene Hall

  • Denny Ray Johnson Sr. and Tomeka Shantella Melonson
  • Ellis Ray Doyal and Jean Annett Mooring
  • Kutter Daniel Eoff and Kristal Ellie Cheney
  • Billi Blanco Gomez and Elvia Jailyn Castro
  • Timothy Harlan Biesemeyer and Cecily Bush
  • James Nathaniel Fagan and Donja Reese Pruett
  • Dominick Patalano and Lillian Kathryn Carouthers
  • Andrew Leo Kastrick and Elizabeth Michele Alsip

  • Brian Alexander Heuitt and Ashley Nicole Nowatzke
  • Frank Allan Piccolo and Candace Lou Hunt
  • Joshua Joel Smith and Valentina Rene Espino
  • Antonio Montoya and Carissa Adriana Zamora
  • Corry Allen Carter and Edna Lesean Detiege

  • Joseph Robert Sellers and Sara Nicole Scheel
  • Mercedes Michelle Joseph and Nykita Nashay King
  • Monty Alan McGlaun and Aimee Lanell Morrow
  • Ray Lynn Maldonado and Chasity Marie Smith
  • Michael Shane Fant II and Chloe Jacquelyn Libey
  • Destiny Renee Burch and Alexander Xavier Munguia
  • Michael Lester Powers and Wendy Rushelle Miller
  • Tiffany Nicole Ann Swift and Shirley Tranay Harris
  • Seth Keaton Coats and Caylin Brooke Young
  • Keenan Russell Partain and Heather Marie Reed
  • Clarence Lindon Wilson and Wanda Jean Foreman

