Marie Alene Dybala Skarpa, 78, of Dayton passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Marie was born April 27,1943, in Rosenberg, Texas to parents, Charles Dybala and Pauline Kulcak Dybala.

Marie spent her early years in Fairchild and attended Needville schools where she graduated. She has been a resident of Eastgate and Dayton since the early 1970’s. Marie loved and served the Lord. She was always involved in many ministries at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church and St. Anne’s Mission Catholic Church. She enjoyed dancing, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Delores Hungerford, her brother Jerry Dybala, and her grandson Ryan Williams. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 56 years, Felix J. Skarpa; her children, Theresa Williams and husband C.D., Bridget Sjolander and husband Mark, Steven Skarpa and wife Marianne; grandchildren, Hayley Willliams, Matthew Sjolander, Alyssa Sjolander, Timothy Sjolander, Alex Scott, and Chris Scott; great-grandchildren, Lane Scott and Colton Scott; brothers, David Dybala, Bill Dybala, and Tim Dybala; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services for Mrs. Skarpa will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022 at St. Anne’s Mission Catholic Church in Eastgate. Interment will follow at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Ascend Hospice Care and nurses, Rachel Dinsmore, Laura Cleveland, and Amanda Rollings.

