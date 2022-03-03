Susan Ann Webb, 70, of Batson, TX went to be with the Lord February 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Susan enjoyed watching sports, fishing, crabbing, and cooking.

She loved attending rabbit shows with her family and enjoyed watching her grandkids in sports. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents Donald Taylor and Lois Ray. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 50 years, Robert Webb of Batson, TX, son; Brian Webb and wife Rebecca of Batson, TX, daughter; Terri Gallander and husband Brian of Batson, TX, brother Larry Taylor of Bearne, TX, sister; JeanetteTaylor of Kenefick, TX, grandchildren; Morgan, Brittany, Logan, Mallory, Emily, Eli, Jakob, Kellie, and 2 great-grandchildren.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at First Baptist Church of Batson, TX Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 2:00 P. M. with Chaplain Ken Elzey officiating. A visitation will be on the same day from 12:00 P. M. until time of service.

