Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 1, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 1, 2022:
- Berry, Clifton William – Driving While Intoxicated
- Brashears, Latosha Cherries – Prohibited Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Locke, Heather Kaye – No Driver’s License, No Safety Seat for Child, Violate Promise to Appear and Expired Driver’s License
- Serrano, Yajaira – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone
- Gutierrez, Ariel Aaron – Criminal Mischief
- Garrison, Jesse Dillian – Driving While Intoxicated
- Stinson, Jennifer Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Delafuente, Javier – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more