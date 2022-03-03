Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 1, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 1, 2022:

  • Berry, Clifton William – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Brashears, Latosha Cherries – Prohibited Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Locke, Heather Kaye – No Driver’s License, No Safety Seat for Child, Violate Promise to Appear and Expired Driver’s License
  • Serrano, Yajaira – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone
  • Gutierrez, Ariel Aaron – Criminal Mischief
  • Garrison, Jesse Dillian – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Stinson, Jennifer Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Delafuente, Javier – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
