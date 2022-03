The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 2, 2022:

Jordan, Lasandra Jean – Public Intoxication

Brown, Amanda Michelle – Theft of Property

Williams, Corey – Hold for Chambers County-Possession of Marijuana

Williams, Darren Chase – Hold for Chambers County-Revocation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana

Montemayor, Omar – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, and Driving While License Invalid with previous convictions

