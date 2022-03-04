Donald Roy Chesson, 83, of Hardin, Texas passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Chesson was born on February 9, 1939, to the late Roy Columbus Chesson and Louisa Evangeline Evans in Batson, Texas.

Mr. Chesson was a retired shop foreman for Enterprise in Mt. Belvieu, Texas. He enjoyed hunting and playing games with family and friends. He worked with boys and young men in the Royal Rangers program. He was a member of the Lions Club. He served as a board member and head usher at New Life Church. He loved helping out where needed at New Life Church. Mr. Chesson will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Chesson is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Kathleen Gillis.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Mary Lue Chesson of Hardin, Texas; son, Daniel G. Chesson Sr. and wife Melissa of Liberty, Texas; daughters, Linda Gilmore of Crosby, Texas, Vicki Parker and husband David of Dayton, Texas, Trina Majors and husband Johnny Jr. of Hull, Texas; grandchildren, Marcus Weaver and wife Julie, Misti LaBorde and husband Brian, Lindsi Weaver, Lindi Brown, Angi Brown, Juli Brown, Haylei Parker, Kirsten Gregory, Dessa Parker, Hollie Rasberry, Tammy Brandin, Johnny Majors III and wife Tiffani, Brandalynne Majors, Daniel G. Chesson Jr.

Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great grandchildren and a host of loving friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at New Life Church 42493 Hwy 105 Batson, Texas 77519 with Pastor Bill Campbell officiating. Interment Cooke Memorial Cemetery, Liberty, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, March 4, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at New Life Church.

