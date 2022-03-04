Linnie V. “Uncle Dick” Ferguson, 76, of Daisetta, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at his residence. Uncle Dick was born on August 10, 1945 to the late Keller and A.V. Briscoe in Big Springs, Texas. He was a retired oil field worker for Delta Seaboard. He loved to hunt, fish, and going camping. He will be truly missed by all who loved him, especially his dog, “Baby Daisy Mae”.

Uncle Dick is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley Ferguson; brothers, Lonnie Brown, Roy Ferguson, Thomas Goolsby; sisters, Virginia Jasper, Betty Austin; brother-in-law, Bob Austin.

Those left to cherish his memory are his grandson, Shane Brown and girlfriend, Maddie Sweeten of Daisetta, Texas; nephew, Robert Austin and wife Amanda of Thicket, Texas; step-son, Jesse Brown and wife Vicky of Batson, Texas. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family, and a host of friends.

A graveside service of remembrance will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Guedry cemetery in Batson, Texas with Pastor Phil Love officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022 12:00 p.m. at Guedry cemetery.

Honoring Uncle Dick as pallbearers are Shane Brown, Robert Austin, Calvin Brown, Lonnie Brown, Ronnie Ferguson, Anthony Brown, and Nathan Brown.

