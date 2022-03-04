On Sunday, February 27, 2022, Dorothy M. Ray of Hardin, Texas, loving mother of three, grandmother of three and great-grandmother of three went to be with the Lord at the age of 92.

Dorothy was born on September 22, 1929 in Liberty, Texas to Jasper Eugene and Emma Fregia. On May 24, 1946, she married Omer Elton Ray and they had two sons, Jimmy Wayne Ray and Danny Glen Ray and a daughter, Susan Ann Ray.

Nothing in life was more important to her than serving the Lord and loving her family. Her family felt very blessed to have her in their lives for so many years. She was a faithful servant of God and a prayer warrior. She loved the Lord from an early age and walked faithfully with Him throughout her life.

Dorothy retired from Hardin Independent School District at the age of 85, after a previous retirement from American Rice Growers in Devers, Texas. She was loved by the students she assisted and tutored in the classroom.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Omer Elton Ray, parents, Jasper Eugene and Emma Fregia, brothers, Jasper “Bill” Fregia and J. F. “Buddy” Fregia, sisters, Lenora Sample, Idora West, Ina Phillips, Dot Mitchell, Juanita Linney, Beatrice Clements, and Pat Hoffer.

She is survived by her sister, Dolores Hardy of Mishawaka, Indiana, son, Jimmy Ray of Coldspring, Texas, son, Danny Ray and wife, Katherine Ray of Kingsland, Texas, daughter, Susan Williams and husband, Dale Williams of Conroe, Texas, granddaughter, Rebecca Eastburn and husband, Jim Eastburn of Austin, Texas, granddaughter, Amy LeFort and husband, Spencer LeFort of Austin, Texas, grandson, Jared Ray of Houston, Texas, great-grandsons, Jacob Peter, Carson Peter and Liam Eastburn, all of Austin, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service and home-going celebration will be held on Saturday, March 5th at LifePoint Daisetta church at 505 Utah Street in Daisetta, Texas 77533. The visitation will be at 10 o’clock a.m., with the home-going celebration at 11 o’clock a.m. The graveside service will follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery in Hardin, Texas.

Flowers may be sent to Allison Funeral Home in Liberty, Texas at 1101 N. Travis St. Liberty, Texas 77575 or to LifePoint Daisetta church at 505 Utah Street in Daisetta, Texas 77533.

