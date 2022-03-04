Terry Lea Webb Buchanan

August 31, 1941 – February 12, 2022

Surrounded by her beloved family in her San Antonio home, Terry Lea Webb Buchanan earned her angel wings on February 12, 2022.

The oldest of Virgil A. Webb and Nancy Watts Powers Webb’s four children, Terry was born just a few months before the United States would be drawn into World War II. From August 31, 1941 to February 12, 2022, Terry Lea would see and learn much and give back much more.

A National Honor Society student, Festival Princess, beauty contest winner, Rhythmic Choir member, and talented local singer, Terry spent much of high school touring with the Patsy Teenagers, a singing group that represented the Princess Coal Mines in the U.S. and Canada. She graduated from Prestonsburg High School and went off to Union College where in her second semester she met a young Airman who was attending Union on the GI Bill. Ellis Gray Buchanan was so enamored with Terry he went to summer school at Cumberland College to catch up to her. When they took a zoology class together, he worked diligently to convince her they belonged together. They married in the First Methodist Church in Prestonsburg on August 19, 1961, then transferred to Western Kentucky University setting up their first home together in a tiny garage apartment.

In 1963, they completed their undergraduate degrees and Ellis started medical school at the University of Louisville. When medicine didn’t turn out to be his calling, Ellis reenlisted in the U.S. Air Force and joined the officer ranks.

Terry would spend most of the next two decades traveling the world and raising their family. While Ellis served our country, Terry taught special education students around the globe. As a military family, they lived in many places: Virginia, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, and Europe. They spent many years in Germany and England where Terry learned to speak German and French, cook many foreign delicacies, make brass rubbings, and raise English roses.

Eldest daughter Wende Lee Buchanan was born in 1965 at Fort Lee, Virginia. Tracee Lynn Buchanan Evans was born a year later in Floyd County. Their youngest, Maurya Nancy Buchanan, was born in 1971 at Lackland Air Force Base’s Wilford Hall Medical Center. Terry was immensely proud of their accomplishments, and she considered her sons-in-law, Larry S. Evans II, formerly of Morgan County, and retired Air Force Major Jef Maldonado of San Antonio, as her sons.

From a one room rural Eastern Kentucky school to Department of Defense schools in Europe to school districts in Ohio, California, Kentucky, and San Antonio, Terry taught in a wide variety of situations. While educating special needs students in the inner city, she helped them avoid gang life. Being threatened didn’t stop her. It made her more determined to steer them to the right path.

While stationed in Ohio, Terry earned her Masters’ Degree in Education at Ohio University. Because of her childhood best friend’s hearing issues, Terry learned American Sign Language and pursued a Ph.D. in Special Education and deaf communication. Her doctoral goals ended in a severe car accident, but her learning began anew. As she spent the rest of her years recovering from a traumatic brain injury, Terry relearned speech, reading, math, and many other skills she took back to the classroom.

Having lived in the Alamo City three different times, including from 1998 until her passing in 2022, Terry considered herself a Texan of Kentucky birth much like many of the Alamo defenders. She was active in both the Irish and Scottish societies. She volunteered at The Alamo, at scout and church groups, and in many military wives’ clubs around the world. A talented cook, baker, and seamstress, Terry could make anything out of a newspaper pattern.

Terry’s love of animals is well known around the world. She rescued horses, dogs, cats, peacocks, hamsters, guinea pigs and more, because she would always find room for a menagerie. She leaves behind a rescue dog, Maggie, and rescue cat, Rosco, in the loving care of her husband, Ellis.

Terry loved to sing, read, travel, entertain, meet new people, and most of all cheer on her daughters and granddaughters. She encouraged education and developing talents. She loved her ‘grand girls’ to the moon and back.

Terry’s three daughters followed in their mom’s footsteps, achieving six advanced degrees between them, including multiple master’s degrees and a law degree. These well-educated, strong women work tirelessly, just like their mom, to make the world a better place from the fields of education and psychology to the halls of the U.S. Congress, journalism, and the fire service. Public service is the family business.

Terry was immensely proud of her four granddaughters who have already earned six advanced degrees between then.

The eldest, Elizabeth Rhiannon Evans, graduated from Texas A&M University at the age of 20 with her grandmother cheering in the stands. She has since earned her MFA and is a news editor in Austin, Texas, and the owner of her own business. Her sister, Katharine Raven Evans, has earned three degrees, including an MFA from New York University’s acclaimed Tisch School of the Arts. She has written multiple musicals and works for an Austin theatre company in youth programs.

Maurya’s daughters are also making their marks. Tabitha Morris is preparing for graduate school after completing her Bachelors’ degree in psychology at the University of Texas in Austin. She also runs her own business sourcing vintage clothing for the TV and film industry. Last, but shining bright, is Emma Morris, a student at San Antonio’s famed Performing Arts High School with many local theatre credits on her resume. Terry’s four granddaughters continue her legacy of love, talent, and public service.

Terry was also proud of her nephew, Fire Captain Robert Moser, his wife, Michelle, and their family. Captain Moser frequently volunteers on western wildfires as well as commanding a fire station in the Salt Lake City area.

Terry was preceded to Heaven by her parents, her brother Air Force Lieutenant Steven Webb who no doubt greeted her with open arms at Heaven’s pearly gates. In addition to her husband, daughters, and granddaughters, she leaves behind her sisters, Jane Moser and Dodie Webb, and their families, as well as many cherished cousins around the world from Kentucky to England to Australia.

When her husband, Retired Major Ellis Buchanan, joins her in Heaven, their cremated remains will be interred together at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, a tribute befitting a couple for whom service was a lifetime commitment.

Donations can be made in her memory to any of the following: the San Antonio Humane Society (https://sahumane.org), for the preservation of the Alamo (https://www.thealamo.org/support/make-a-donation), or to the Wounded Warrior Project (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org).

