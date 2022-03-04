Thomas Anthony Dean, Sr., age 62 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022. He was born February 4, 1960, in Houston, Texas to parents Joe Thomas Dean and Betty Wenner Dean who preceded him in death along with his brother, Robert Allen Dean.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Dean; sons, Thomas Dean and wife DeeDee, Michael Dean and wife Jamie, Scooter Green and wife Brandi; sisters, Jolynn Bridges and husband E.C., Karen Davis and husband Larry; brothers, James Dean and wife Blanca, Phillip Dean and wife Christie, Stephan Dean and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Hailey Wiggins, Callie Dean, Kennedy Dean, Karsyn Dean, HD Green, and Trace Green; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas.

