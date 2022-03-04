Kimberly Lynn Sims, age 58 of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022. She was born March 20, 1963, in Houston, Texas to parents Don Ray and Joann Parker Bethune who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Sims; daughter, Courtney Edmondson and husband Justin; sons, Shaun Sims and wife Kristina, and Justin Sims; brother, Kirk Bethune; grandchildren, Addison Edmondson, Avery Edmondson, Samiya Sims, Eli Sims, and Jameson Sims; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at Brookside Cemetery, Houston, Texas.

