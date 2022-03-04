Eugene Joseph LeBlanc, 84, of Liberty passed away February 25, 2022. Eugene was born Jan 20, 1938, in Abbeville, Louisiana to parents Leonce LeBlanc, Sr. and Rita Istre LeBlanc.

Eugene lived in the Liberty-Hardin area over 30 years, former resident of Baytown and Abbeville. Eugene was a construction foreman retiring after 30 years with Brown & Root. He was an Army Veteran, and member of the Nolan Pickett V.F.W. Post in Liberty, Texas. He loved to BBQ, yardwork, and fishing. Eugene loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Eugene is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lizzie LeBlanc; wife, Dorothy LeBlanc; sons, Eugene LeBlanc Jr., Darvin Nugent, Dennis Nugent; grandsons, Michael Joseph LeBlanc, Glenn Askew; granddaughter, Shawna Nugent; brothers, Sidney LeBlanc, Leonce LeBlanc, Jr. and George LeBlanc.

Eugene is survived by his children; Brent LeBlanc, Karen Sue Ostrick and husband D. Mike, Eugene LeBlanc, Jr. and wife Monica, Anna LeBlanc, Sonya Shuman and husband Greg, Kacha Woodruff, Howard Nugent and wife Ruth, Helen Roach and husband Robbie, Jack Nugent and wife Carol; 25 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; sister Rena LeBlanc; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Eugene will be 12:00 p.m., March 8, 2022, until time of service. Services will be at 1:00 p.m., March 8, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Dayton. Interment will follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery, Hardin. All arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

