San Jacinto County deputy constable laid to rest

San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams will be remembered as a hero who laid down his life to protect others. At his funeral on Thursday, March 3, in Coldspring, hundreds of people turned out to bid farewell to “The Sheepdog,” a term taken from a phrase often shared by Adams.

“He would always say, ‘There are sheep and then there are sheepdogs.’ He just chose to be a sheepdog. There are wolves out there and it takes sheepdogs to keep them away,” his wife, Dee Dee, told Bluebonnet News one day earlier when Adams’ body was escorted from Cleveland to Coldspring for the funeral.

Adams, 62, died on Feb. 23 while working an extra job as security for the PlazAmericas Mall in Houston. He was responding to a call for help when he was involved in an altercation that resulted in the assailant gaining control of Adams’ gun and shooting him to death. The assailant later died after being shot by Houston police officers who responded to the emergency.

According to his widow, Adams’ death is a reminder of the tremendous dangers that peace officers face each and every day.

“We need to start backing our law enforcement officers. If we don’t, then the dark side is going to win. That thin blue line that everyone talks about – that’s what protects the citizens from the bad guys. If we allow them to be picked off, then we are lost. We will have nothing,” Dee Dee said.

At his funeral on Thursday, roughly half of those in attendance were law enforcement officers, representing agencies from all across Southeast Texas and a few coming from as far as Chicago, Ill. U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, who also was in attendance, said he was heartbroken to learn of Adams’ death.

“He was such a special person and his family is so important to the county and area. It hurts every time you lose a law enforcement friend, but it especially hurts when it’s so close to home and it’s someone you know,” Brady said. “It’s just a sad, sad day. We are all praying for Dee Dee and the Adams family.”

Rev. Dale Inman, who officiated Adams’ funeral service, spoke of Adams’ courage.

“It’s often said that peace officers are heroes. I believe that with all I have. You get up, put on a badge and gun, and do your job not knowing what’s going to happen,” he said.

Inman said while Adams wore a badge on his uniform, he also wore the mark of courage, integrity and honor on his heart.

“Evil showed up at the PlazAmerica mall and Neil showed up to face it,” Inman said.

After his funeral service, Adams’ flag-draped casket was escorted from the Coldspring Community Shelter by his law enforcement peers as Pct. 1 Constable Roy Rogers, Chaplain Shannon Bowdoin and pipers from Austin Police Department led the way. With the backdrop of an oversized U.S. flag that was draped from a fire truck ladder, the tributes to Adams continued with a helicopter flyover, a riderless horse, a 21-gun salute and flag presentations to Adams’ widow and mother.

In a final tribute to Adams, a police dispatcher called for Adams on the police radio channels, saying, “Coldspring 901. Coldspring 901,” before offering a farewell message and announcing his end of watch.

Interment followed at Montague Cemetery on FM 1725 near Cleveland.

James Street Elementary in Coldspring sent this message of support for the family of SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams. Messages of support were placed on the walls of the Coldspring Community Shelter for the funeral of SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams on Thursday, March 3. U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady (right) was among the honored guests at the funeral of SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams on Thursday, March 3. He is pictured with Liberty County Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness. Hundreds of peace officers from across the area attended the funeral of SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams on Thursday, March 3, in Coldspring. San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Constable Roy Rogers leads the way for pipers from Austin Police Department at the funeral for SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams on Thursday, March 3. Pipers with the Austin Police Department perform at the funeral for SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams on Thursday, March 3, in Coldspring. Rev. Shannon Bowdoin, a law enforcement chaplain, peace officer and pastor, leads the procession as the casket of SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams is carried outside the Coldspring Community Center for honorary flyovers and flag presentations. San Jacinto County Pct. 1 Constable Roy Rogers presents an American flag to Dee Dee Adams, the widow of SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams, on Thursday, March 3, at the Coldspring Community Shelter. San Jacinto County Pct. 3 Constable Sam Houston presents a flag to the parents of SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams at his funeral on Thursday, March 3, in Coldspring. A riderless horse, a symbol of a fallen peace officer, was part of the funeral for SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams on Thursday, March 3, in Coldspring. A riderless horse, a symbol of a fallen peace officer, was part of the funeral for SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams on Thursday, March 3, in Coldspring. A 21-gun salute was performed at the funeral for SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams on Thursday, March 3, in Coldspring. “Taps” is played at the funeral of SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams. Hundreds of law enforcement officers attended the funeral of SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams on Thursday, March 3, at the Coldspring Community Center. A flyover with law enforcement helicopters was part of the funeral of SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams on Thursday, March 3, in Coldspring. A flyover with law enforcement helicopters was part of the funeral of SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams on Thursday, March 3, in Coldspring. The body of fallen SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams is carried away from his funeral at Coldspring Community Shelter on Thursday, March 3. Following behind his pallbearers are Rev. Dale Inman and Adams’ wife, Dee Dee. The casket of fallen SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams is carried to an awaiting hearse for the trip to Montague Cemetery where he was buried on Thursday, March 3. Dee Dee Adams, the widow of fallen SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams, clutches a flag that was presented to her during his funeral on Thursday, March 3. The family of fallen SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams leave the Coldspring Community Shelter on Thursday, March 3, following his funeral. A group of women hold an oversize US flag as a show of support for the family of fallen SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams on Thursday, March 3. Students hold up signs of support for the family of fallen SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams on Thursday, March 3. Law enforcement officers salute at at the funeral for SJC Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams on Thursday, March 3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

