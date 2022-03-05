Earl Joseph “E.J.” Manuel, 82, of Weatherford, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Weatherford. He was born on September 29, 1939, in Elton, Louisiana, to the late Godfrey and Bernice Doise Manuel. E.J. graduated from Elton High School, class of 1957. Following graduation, he proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

E.J. worked for many years with Brown & Root and finished with Trinity Bay Water Department. He served as a board member for Anahuac ISD, and was a member of both the Anahuac Lions Club and the Freeman Spath American Legion Post 104 in Anahuac.

E.J. was the best son, brother, father, grandfather, husband, and friend to everyone. E.J. loved vegetable gardening and would always share by giving the vegetables out every week to his family and neighbors. He also loved hunting and fishing. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

E.J. was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Leo Paul Manuel, Lloyd Joseph Manuel, and an infant brother, Wayne Olin. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of fifty years, Lois Ilene Witherspoon Manuel; his daughter Erica Cates and husband Chris; his grandchildren Kenli, Carston, Keaton, and Cambria; his brother Floyd Joseph Manuel; his many nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Sam Wallace, Tom Witherspoon, Chris Cates, Sam Wallace, Jr., Wayne Manuel, Erik Salles, Matt Matthews, Dale Johnston, and Danny Pringle. Honorary pallbearers will be Glenn Mathis, David Regan, Jeremy Landry, and Austin Wallace.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 12pm, on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street, in Anahuac, Bobby Hall officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to Earl’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

