Larry Joe Cantrell born May 17, 1943, in San Angelo, Texas, rode off into the sunset on February 13, 2022.

Joe married Billy Faye and had three sons. Billy Joe, Larry Wayne, and James Earl. They divorced and he met the love of his life, Donna. She brought with her three children; Selena, Denise and Jimmy Don and they became Joe, Donna, and the half dozen.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Selena, Denise and husband Avery, Jimmy Don and wife Brandi, Larry Wayne and wife Angi, and James Earl and wife Shelly. His siblings; Pete and wife Sondra, Gloria and husband William, and Carolyn and husband Tom. Grandchildren: Brandon, Brian, Caleb, Nevaeh, Kimber, Daylan, Kaeleigh, Eric, Ryder, Mia, Jessica, Racheal, RebeKah, Taylor, Andi, Charlie, Cole, Justin, Brady, Brandt, Kevin, Ashley, Ty, and Cody. Thirteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Clara and Morris, his wife, Donna, his son, Billy Joe, his sister, Drucilla, and his brother, Malcolm.

Joe loved his family, and his favorite family outing was trailriding. He became the Trailboss of The Spanish Trail ride in 1978. From then until his death it was a family tradition. Every October and February the family came all together to ride with cherished friends.

Joe worked for Crown Petroleum for almost 50 years and made many friends from those years.

Joe had a constant shadow/helper, Clay. And also his friend Becky was a blessing in Joe’s later years.

Visitation for Larry will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Neal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin promptly at 4:00 pm following the visitation.

