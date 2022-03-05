Russell “Russ” Lee Brannan, 67, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at his home in Splendora, TX. He was born July 31, 1954, in Savannah, GA, to Willis J. and Jeanette (Rueter) Brannan. One of Jehovah’s Witnesses, he loved helping others, including teaching the Bible and serving his local congregation. He was also an avid fisherman and loved singing and playing his guitar for friends and family.

He is survived by his wife Cherry; his children Jessica Gimblet (Aaron) and Phillip Brannan (JoAnna); his mother; and his siblings Dan Brannan (Pam), David Brannan (Linda), Bob Brannan (Amber), Brenda Cowell (Paul), and Barb Makovicka (Sonny). His memory will also be cherished by many nieces and nephews for whom he was a frequent purveyor of M&Ms and jelly beans during their formative years. He was preceded in death by his father, his beloved dogs Gypsy and Mocha, and many pet fish.

No viewing is planned, but a memorial service will be held virtually on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 2pm via Zoom. If you would like a link to attend, please email the family at RussBrannanMemorial@outlook.com. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to the Watchtower Bible & Tract Society of Pennsylvania or your local Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. His family appreciates Neal Funeral Home for the services and care they provided at this time. After cremation, his family plans to scatter his ashes in the ocean that he loved so much.

