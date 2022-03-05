Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 3, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 3, 2022:

Beiermeister, Hayley – Hold for Harris County-Accident Involving Damage

Allen, Elizabeth Luedale – Hindering Apprehension of Prosecution of a Known Felon (no mugshot)

Hughen, Floyd Wayne – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation

Whiteley, Tommy Gene – Theft of Property

Santos, Jose Juan – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Sanchez, Liliana – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Lynch, Timothy – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Stewart, Jevarron Tyrel – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Hughen, Floyd Wayne Lynch, Timothy Sanchez, Liliana Santos, Jose Juan Stewart, Jevarron Tyrel Whiteley, Tommy Gene

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

