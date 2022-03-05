Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 3, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 3, 2022:

  • Beiermeister, Hayley – Hold for Harris County-Accident Involving Damage
  • Allen, Elizabeth Luedale – Hindering Apprehension of Prosecution of a Known Felon (no mugshot)
  • Hughen, Floyd Wayne – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation
  • Whiteley, Tommy Gene – Theft of Property
  • Santos, Jose Juan – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Sanchez, Liliana – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Lynch, Timothy – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Stewart, Jevarron Tyrel – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
