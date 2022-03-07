Dayton historians to hear program on Sol Wright

The Dayton Historical Society will meet Monday, March 28 at 6 pm in Parker Hall. This month’s guest speaker will be Jamie Carter Bollich, and she will be doing a presentation entitled Southeast Texan Sol Wright: Rambling into the History Books.

She is a seventh-generation Texan who loves history, especially genealogy, and is fascinated by how her ancestors were affected by events in the world around them. She enjoys the detective work involved in solving mysteries of the past that still affect the present and frequently speaks at historical events in Texas and Louisiana.

Her Liberty County ties date back to the 1820s and includes Pruitt, Wright, Simmons, Carter, West, Forman, and Lyons, forebears. She holds a journalism degree from the University of Texas at Austin and worked for the Beaumont Enterprise and Journal for several years.

Jamie and her husband Andrew live in Beaumont with a family of four children and five grandchildren.

Parker Hall is located behind the Dayton Old School Museum located at 111 W. Houston St, Dayton, Texas. For more information on the Dayton Historical Society, please visit them at daytontxhistory.com or facebook.com/DaytonTXHistory.

