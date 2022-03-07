Blanca Garza, age 88 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Monday, February 28, 2022. She was born March 29, 1933, in San Salvador, California to parents Domingo Platero and Carmen Carballo who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, Agapito Garza; sons, Salvador Platero Valle, Julio Platero, and Armando Platero; daughter, Gloria Nava; stepson, William Alex Platero; brothers, Armondo Platero and Lindor Platero; sisters, Rena Platero and Maxine Platero; along with numerous grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 7, 2022, at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

