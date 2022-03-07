Bobby “Big Truck” Lynn Moody, 54, of Baytown, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, February 27, 2022, in Baytown. He was born in Dyersburg, Tennessee, on July 24, 1967, to Joan Christian Moody and the late Wayne Moody. Bobby was employed with AA&A Trucking for more than thirty years where he was a dump truck driver.

Big Truck was an outgoing man who pursued many interests, some of which included his love for watching wrestling, NASCAR, playing video games, going to the local game rooms, watching movies, cooking, and collecting Hot Wheels. He was an avid poker player, and a very good player. Big Truck enjoyed monthly poker nights, where close friends and family would gather at tables set up in the garage or living room. They would all sit for hours playing poker while eating, as laughter filled the room. Big Truck was free spirited, and spontaneous. You never knew what he was going to do or say next. He had an enormous personality that could light up a room. Big Truck was very loving, but he was stern as well. If he was upset with you, you knew it, but once he calmed down, he could be your best friend again. He had a forgiving heart, never holding a grudge. He was also everyone’s mechanic. If there was ever a problem with a vehicle, you could always count on him and his late dear friend Dave Opatrny to be working side by side fixing the problem.

Big Truck was preceded in death by his father; his brother Dennis Moody; and his stepfather James Colvin, Jr. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his children Dustin Moody of Baytown, Felicia Moody and husband Mac of Baytown, his fiancé Diana Gieger of Baytown; his grandchildren Christopher and Geoffry Moody, and Lemynn Walton all of Baytown; his mother Joan Moody of Dyersburg, Tennessee; his siblings Jeff Moody and wife Teresa of Baytown and Kathy Beaty of Dyersburg; his numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Big Truck will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all that knew and loved him.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 4pm, on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, in Dayton. A celebration of Bobby’s life will follow at 6pm, at the funeral home.

