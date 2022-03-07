Martha Ann Webb Ramirez

1944 – 2022

Born at the Liberty Mercy Hospital January 15, 1944. She left this world at 10:07 PM on March 1, 2022 with her family gathered around her to say goodbye.

Martha was a mother, sister, grandmother (Nana), aunt, mother-in-law, cousin, and a friend.

She was a humble woman with an enormous heart for her biggest accomplishment in life: Her Family.

If you knew her for any amount of time, you were family. Something she cherished and spoke of to her dying day was The Importance of Family. She raised her family of five children, her brothers and sisters, and offered refuge to anyone who needed it, at the Ramsey Road house in Crosby, Texas which was her command center for the past 50+ years.

She met the love of her life Augie (Augustine), instantly knowing this was whom she would marry. They were to celebrate 50 years of marriage in the year he passed.

Her first act: creating a life and home for her & Augie and children at the family home. She instilled the importance of family in her children. Celebrations may be a birthday, turkey fry, crawfish boil, distant relatives visiting, marriage, or just gather to celebrate.

She would gather her family and travel to visit her sisters and brothers at a moment’s notice.

Here second act: her love of making and producing the best chocolate at The Original Chocolate Bar in Houston, her second home. She held the position of Head Chocolatier for 18 years before retiring from the business.

While at helm of The Original Chocolate Bar’s chocolate kitchen she would melt, dip, mold, and create using 2000+ lbs of chocolate monthly. A few examples of the various creations of decadent chocolates were shipped around the world, were flown on private jets to be given as gifts to royalty, the center of lavish parties in the Houston and surrounding area, part of a child’s birthday party, given as gifts at the University of St. Thomas scholarship fund raisers & various fund raisers, at the Cattleman’s ball and HLSR events, on the table at Huntsman’s business meeting, a fund raiser for Ball High, enjoyed by celebrities coast to coast, but most importantly, they were the forefront at most every family gathering.

Her command for perfection of each piece of chocolate from her kitchen demonstrated the pride she took in her work.

Her third act: Baby blankets & Quilts. “4 Sisters” as she referred to the sister: Lois, Janette, Kakki and Martha began giving back by creating, sewing, quilting numerous baby blankets for family and charities in Texas and Louisiana. They would gather at the Lakehouse or the Beach house and sew. We will continue her/their legacy by creating a non-profit “4 Sisters” to help fund the supplies to continue making items to keep babies swathed in warmth.

With all these accomplishments, she was a humble woman whose greatest joy came from the times when her children, her sisters and brothers, and extended family gathered to celebrate. Her laughter was honest and her giving spirit offered warmth to those who knew her.

Martha is preceded in death by her son Andre, husband Augie, great- granddaughter Brexlyn, brother Darryl, & sister Lois

She leaves behind: Tino Ramirez (son) and Gilbert Johnson, Mario (son) and Laurie Ramirez, Monica (daughter) and Joe Butler, Aaron (son) and Tonya Ramirez, James (son) and Julia Ramirez.

Grandchildren: Frank, Joshua and Jordan, Samantha, Brice, Ashley and Dustin, Marissa and Trinity, Anna, Kenzie, Nicholas and Brooke, Trey, Jessica, Jules, Jaymason, Joe Jr and Cara, Jessica, and Jacob.

Great -grandchildren: Leah, Elijah, Liam, Jayden, Aaiden, Easton, Aspen, Aria, Kelly, Owen, Evan, and Kennedy.

Godson: Emmanuel

Plus, the extended Webb & Ramirez family far and wide!

A celebration of Martha’s life will be held at 11am, on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas 77535.

