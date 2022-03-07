Robert May, 86, of Sour Lake, Texas, was called to his eternal resting place on March 5, 2022. He entered this world on July 18, 1935 in Orangefield, Texas, born to Robert May and Lucille Hoffpauir Foreman.



Mr. May was a member of the Grayburg Baptist Church and served as a Deacon. He was a member of New Covenant Worship Center. He played many roles at his church, but the one role everyone is thankful for is his carpenter skills that help build his church. Robert was co-owner of MD Electric with 31 years of service. He was an avid turkey hunter and fisherman in his spare time. His grandkids were taught by Papaw all the in’s and out’s of all he knew about hunting and fishing. It is a memory his grandkids will always cherish. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



He is preceded in death by his parents; Father Bob May and step-mother Katherine May; Mother Lucille Hoffpauir Foreman and step-father Leve Foreman;

son, Randy May; great grandsons, Christopher Paine and Dalton Gilmore; granddaughter, Randi May; sister, Edith Faye Denmon; and brothers, Robert Sanders May, Jimmy May, Danny May and Sonny May.



He is survived by his loving wife Yvonne May of 66 years; sons, Robert May and wife LaShon of Zavalla, Texas, Rev. Dale May and wife Charotte of Batson, Texas, and David May and wife Ellen of Kountze, Texas; daughters, Debbie Smith and husband David of Sour Lake, Texas and Janice May and spouse Melissa of Sour Lake, Texas; brothers, Ray May of Wakeen, Texas, Roy May of Mississippi and James Foreman of Sour Lake, Texas; sisters, Fannie Garland of Palenstine, Texas, Wanda Wilson of Sour Lake, Texas and Joyce Speck of Grainger Land, Texas; 13 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.



Service of Remembrance will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas. Interment will follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Sour Lake, Texas. Luncheon following services will be held at Sour Lake Community Center, everyone is invited. Visitation will be held 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Faith and Family in Batson, Texas.



Serving as pallbearers are Chris Veltz, Jimmy Engleman, Josh Coody, Chris Watts, John Loingnion, and Ryin Reeves. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Denton, Mike Langham, Eddie Grant and James Foreman. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert, please visit our floral store.

