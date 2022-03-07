Gwendolyn Kay Scarborough, 70, of Channelview, Texas passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022.

She was born on Saturday, October 27, 1951, in Lufkin, Texas to Delma Eugene Scarbrough and Bessie Aileen (Clark) Franklin, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Alison Thurman and husband Joshua, and Matthew Scarborough; grandchild, Gwenyth Thurman; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. The family will be hosting a celebration of life for Gwendolyn at a later date.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gwendolyn Kay Scarborough, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

