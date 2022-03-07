Liberty County Jail arrest reports, March 4, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 4, 2022:
- James, Wanya – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
- Haywood, Terri Michelle – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions
- Golden, Denis – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Walker, Anthony Ray Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While License Suspended
- Cano, Victor – Assault
- Franklin, Jonathan Leroy – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Welch, Erick – Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)
- Pagan, Jennifer Nichole – Terroristic Threat/Interrupting Public Place and Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice
- Kyser, Jacqueline – Theft of Property
- Robinson, Biaunka Nichole – Possession of Marijuana