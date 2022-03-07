Liberty County Jail arrest reports, March 4, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 4, 2022:

  • James, Wanya – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
  • Haywood, Terri Michelle – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions
  • Golden, Denis – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Walker, Anthony Ray Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While License Suspended
  • Cano, Victor – Assault
  • Franklin, Jonathan Leroy – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Welch, Erick – Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)
  • Pagan, Jennifer Nichole – Terroristic Threat/Interrupting Public Place and Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice
  • Kyser, Jacqueline – Theft of Property
  • Robinson, Biaunka Nichole – Possession of Marijuana
