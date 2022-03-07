Liberty County Jail arrest reports, March 4, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 4, 2022:

James, Wanya – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Haywood, Terri Michelle – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions

Golden, Denis – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Walker, Anthony Ray Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While License Suspended

Cano, Victor – Assault

Franklin, Jonathan Leroy – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Welch, Erick – Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)

Pagan, Jennifer Nichole – Terroristic Threat/Interrupting Public Place and Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice

Kyser, Jacqueline – Theft of Property

Robinson, Biaunka Nichole – Possession of Marijuana

Cano, Victor Franklin, Jonathan Leroy Golden, Denis Haywood, Terri Michelle James, Wanya Kyser, Jacqueline Pagan, Jennifer Nicole Robinson, Biaunka Nichole Walker, Anthony Ray Jr.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

