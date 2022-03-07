Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 5, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 5, 2022:

Burroughs, Corbin – Public Intoxication

McNemar, Kandace Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Freddie, Anthony – Public Intoxication

Cantue, Rosalind Faye – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed

Vasquez, Jesus – Driving While Intoxicated

Degrood, Raymond Ulissis – Public Intoxication

Juarez, Carlos A – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of Marijuana

Styers, Jessica Lynn-Hayes – Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Brooks, Jennifer Denise – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, Hold for Harris County-Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Jacobs, Amanda Kay – Disregard Official Traffic Control Device, Failure to Appear, No Driver’s License, Operating Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Bell, Anthony Dewayne – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Cormier, Derek W. – No Driver’s License, Not Secured by Safety Belt, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Burroughs, Corbin Degrood, Raymond Ulissis Freddie, Anthony Jacobs, Amanda Kay Juarez, Carlos A McNemar, Kandace Marie Styers, Jessica Lynn-Hayes Vasquez, Jesus

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

