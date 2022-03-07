Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 5, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 5, 2022:

  • Burroughs, Corbin – Public Intoxication
  • McNemar, Kandace Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Freddie, Anthony – Public Intoxication
  • Cantue, Rosalind Faye – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed
  • Vasquez, Jesus – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Degrood, Raymond Ulissis – Public Intoxication
  • Juarez, Carlos A – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of Marijuana
  • Styers, Jessica Lynn-Hayes – Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Brooks, Jennifer Denise – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, Hold for Harris County-Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
  • Jacobs, Amanda Kay – Disregard Official Traffic Control Device, Failure to Appear, No Driver’s License, Operating Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Bell, Anthony Dewayne – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
  • Cormier, Derek W. – No Driver’s License, Not Secured by Safety Belt, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
