Angela VM Aultman, 41 years young, a moon child she was, caring and free, strong willed and determined, bright and driven, rode the last wave to heaven on February 11, 2022. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Lonestar Cemetery. Reverend Ted Bowlin will officiate. Her family is devastated and saddened by our sudden and unexpected loss of this most unique and beautiful woman.

Saulters-Moore Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

Pallbearers will be Danny Harrison, Jr., Michael Coulter, Scott Hill, Brock Hudson, David Landrum and Joseph Jackson.

On July 26, 1979, God blessed Alpha Jay McMullen and Kathleen Harrison, in Shamrock, Texas, with a healthy and beautiful baby girl and, she “shall be called Angela”.

Angela completed her Bachelor’s degree in Psychology with the intention of helping those that could not help themselves. Angela volunteered with many organizations, such as, beach cleanup efforts, turtle rescue and release, charity functions and confident there are others.

Angela was preceded in death by her father, Jay McMullen; her stepfather, Gary McRaney; grandparents, Albert and Lydia Aultman; step-grandparents, Johnny and Jewell McRaney, along with her Aunt Lynda and Uncle Leland.

Angela is survived by her sons, Gage Sasser, Samuel Coulter, LJ Pace and Zane Aultman; her mother Kathleen Harrison and half-brother, Danny Harrison. She also leaves behind her grandsons, Colten and Laine Sasser; her uncles James Aultman (Dawn), Frank, Danny and Aunt Wanda Aultman; step-aunt, Charlotte McRaney; cousins, Joe, David, Sherry, Tonya, Crystal, and Amy; step-cousins, Levi and Brittany and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 21, 2022 at Saulters-Moore Funeral Home from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.

