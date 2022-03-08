Liberty High School students shine at choir competition

Twenty-nine members of the Liberty High School Choir recently competed in the regional UIL Solo & Ensemble Contest held at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School where they brought back a total of 36 1st-Division medals.

Megan LaChapelle made a 1st Division on a piano solo.

Other students making a first division on a vocal solo were: Kaylee Grimes, Jadyn Wood, Ethan Tulley, Dalton Prichard, Samantha Molina, Lauren LeJeune, Cole Lawrence, Tori Johnson, Daxton Frazier, Kirsten Erskins, Brianna Bowles, Bailey Bendele and Alexandra Becerra.

In addition, 12 more LHS students received a 1st Division medal and are advancing to the Texas State Solo & Ensemble Contest with a solo. They are Katelyn Singh, Tucker Schilling, Jaci Presnull, X’Zerious Vallery, Ivan Martinez, Raquel Lopez, Logan Holland, Ellie Hale, Sage Drinkard, Nailah Donatto, Wesley DCamp and Destiny Chambers.

Ten students also scored a 1st Division on an ensemble which is also advancing to the state competition – Bailey Bendele, Wesley DCamp, Nailah Donatto, Kirsten Erskins, Ellie Hale, Ivan Martinez, Jaci Presnull, Tucker Schilling, Katelyn Singh and X’Zerious Vallery.

The Liberty High School Choir is under the direction of Christie Bean and Mark Patterson.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

