Vanessa Nadean Lee, age 54 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Friday, March 4, 2022. She was born June 19, 1967, in Livingston, Texas to parents Bendle and Wilma Kyle who preceded her in death along with Deanna Lizzie Kyle.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas Lee; daughters, Tonya Elizabeth Wilson, Jessica Lynn Gaines and husband Daryn Marvin Gaines; son, John Adam Lee and wife Denise Aretino; sisters, Chequita Smith, and Gladys Feaster; brother, Bendle Kyle; sister-in-law, Gloria Sanford; grandchildren, Justin Lee, Mitchell Gaines, Summer Lee, Olivia Munson, Aden Aretino, Bryson Aretino, Evie Clark, and JB Lee; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held from 3pm to 7 pm, Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1223 Jones Rd, New Waverly TX, 77358.

