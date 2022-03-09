Governor Abbott announces statewide day of prayer for Ukraine, special lighting of Texas Governor’s Mansion

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation announcing Sunday, March 13, 2022 as a Day of Prayer for Ukraine.

Abbott also announced that the Texas Governor’s Mansion will be lit blue and yellow on Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. In addition, the Ukrainian flag will be flown at the mansion this weekend.

The Governor announced the Day of Prayer and the mansion lighting on a conference call with 80 Texas faith leaders earlier today. Father Mykola Dovzhuk of Pokrova Ukranian Catholic Church in Houston gave the invocation on the call.

“Cecilia and I encourage Texans of all faiths and religious backgrounds to join us in a day of prayer for all of Ukraine and to stand in solidarity with the thousands who have been affected by this horrific war,” said Governor Abbott. “Prayer has the power to comfort, heal, and bring peace beyond all understanding, and it is my hope that we can come together to honor the people of Ukraine this Sunday. May we acknowledge God’s glory and continue to advocate for democracy for all nations.”

In the Governor’s proclamation, he writes:

“Texans and all those around the world have been shocked and appalled by the unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. It is fitting that we, as people of faith, should come together and pray for peace in the face of such a crisis. First Lady Cecilia Abbott and I are deeply troubled by this senseless violence, and our hearts are heavy with sadness for each and every Ukrainian who has been impacted by this crisis.

“We express our sincerest condolences to all affected and offer our thoughts and prayers for those who have lost a loved one. May God comfort the families of victims, grant strength to the fleeing and heal the wounded across Ukraine. The Ukrainian people are strong and resilient, and along with other supportive communities around the globe, we, as Texans, will continue to advocate for democracy for all nations.”

To read the rest of the proclamation, click here: https://gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/press/A_Day_of_Prayer_for_Ukraine.pdf

