Liberty County Chamber of Commerce gains approval on updated ‘Welcome to Liberty’ signs

At the reorganization of the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce through public opinion, committee input, and goals set forth for the first quarter of operation, it became a top priority to work with the City of Liberty to update the dilapidated “Welcome to Liberty” signs at the entrances into the City of Liberty.

These signs are located at Highway 90 east of the Bypass, SH 146 near the new Liberty County Law Enforcement Center and FM 563 near the city limit sign.

Through months of conversations with the City of Liberty and securing funding for the signs with the assistance of Liberty County Businesses, we asked Liberty City Council for consideration of accepting responsibility for construction costs associated with the redesign and establishment of the new signs.

The Liberty County Chamber of Commerce successfully secured funds from Prosperity Bank-Liberty, Colby Johnson – State Farm Agent, and First Liberty National Bank for the signs. On March 8, 2022, the Chamber of Commerce received the Liberty City Council approval for the additional funds needed to move forward with the construction cost.

“We appreciate the sponsorships from the above businesses. Without those contributions, this would not be possible,” Chamber staff wrote in an emailed statement. “Additionally, the Chamber of Commerce thanks City Manager Tom Warner, Assistant City Manager Chris Jarmon, Public Works Director Damon Jones, and the cooperation and support from the Liberty City Council.”

Once the signs are established, the Liberty County Chamber plans to host a community ribbon cutting for the new and improved signage. Details will be announced publicly.

For more information, contact the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce at info@libertycountychamber.com.

