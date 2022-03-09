Styrlyn Ray Singleterry, gained his tiny angel wings, on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the tender age of 13 months. He was born on January 20, 2021, in Baytown, Texas, five and a half weeks early, to Shawn Ray and Haley Victoria Lewis Singleterry.

Styrlyn was such a happy baby, always smiling and full of energy. His infectious smile could light up any room and fill hearts with love. Although Styrlyn was not walking yet, he was crawling, standing and pulling himself up onto whatever he could find. His family loved and adored him unconditionally. Although his time on earth was short, he will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Styrlyn was preceded in death by his great-grandparents Nancy Lewis, Robert Lee, Bert Haynes, Charles E. Wallace Sr., and Delray Singleterry; and his aunt Lauren Wallace. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his parents Shawn and Haley of Daisetta; his siblings Bo and Alaia Singleterry; his grandparents Lisa and Charles Wallace of Anahuac and Bruce and Armi Singleterry of Port Lavaca, Leslie Owen of Daisetta and Bobby Owen of Tomball; his great-grandparents Bryan Lewis of Montgomery, Joanne Haynes of Port O’Conner, Maye Singleterry of Corpus Christi, and Linda and Allan Smith of Crosby; his aunts Megan Owen of Georgetown, Heather Wallace and wife Alejandra of Baytown; his uncles Anthony Wallace of Baytown, Randy Singleterry who is stationed in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy with the United States Air Force; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning March 11 at 12pm, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 South Main Street, in Anahuac. A funeral service will follow at 1pm at Sterling Funeral Home, with Bro. Mark Pagels officiating.

