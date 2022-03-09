Brenda Sue Franklin Gibson, 67, of Dayton passed away on March 5, 2022, at her home. Brenda was born January 6, 1955 in Richmond, Texas to parents, Dennis and Laverne Kelm Franklin.

Brenda spent her younger years in the Richmond/Rosenburg area. She had been longtime resident of Dayton where she was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She retired from Dayton ISD where she had worked for many years. Brenda loved her family and was totally devoted to them through the years. Her grandchildren were her shining stars and she loved cooking for them and going out to dinner on Saturdays. Brenda was well known for keeping her yard and her home very neat. She also enjoyed being with her friends and playing Bunko.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Franklin; mother, Laverne Kelm Ondrusek and her brother, James Franklin. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, John Gibson; her sons, Shawn Gibson and Shane Gibson; her grandchildren, Lilah Gibson and Dani Gibson; Pookie the dog; also, numerous more relatives and friends.

Graveside service for Brenda will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 14, 2022, at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

