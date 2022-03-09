Thomas Wayne Dillon was born in Houston, Texas on November 3, 1944 to parents, Thomas Woodrow Dillon and Bonnie Lee Rawls Dillon. He passed away on March 5, 2022 in Splendora, Texas at the age of 77.

Thomas grew up in Shepherd, Texas and has lived in Splendora for the past 30 years. He served our country in the US Navy for 4 years, was a welder for many years and later becoming an engineer. Thomas was a beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather who will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Woodrow Dillon and Bonnie Lee Rawls Dillon; brother, Curtis Woodrow Dillon.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Ann Dillon; daughters, Missy Crowder and husband Steve, and Judy Renfroe and husband Justin; brothers, Richard Earl Dillon and wife Frances, and Michael Ray Dillon and wife Evie; sister, Jerrie Squires and husband Robert; grandchildren, Lance Crowder, Derek Crowder, Amber Crowder, Annie Renfroe, and Benjamin Renfroe; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 5-8pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Friday, March 11, 2022 in the Pace-Stancil Chapel at 10:30am with Pastor Stephen Crowder officiating. Burial will follow in the Restland Memorial Park in Livingston, Texas. Pallbearers for the service will be, Justin Renfroe, Lance Crowder, Derek Crowder, Robert Gressett, T.J. Dillon, and Caleb Dillon.

